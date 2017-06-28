Thai Australian drugs smuggling network busted
Thai and Australian authorities joined forces in a crackdown on a transnational drugs network from which they seized 1.7 million yaba pills and 296 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) chief Sirinya Sitdhichai announced on Tuesday.
Four Thai male suspects were arrested and identified as Sarayuth Ekmongkolsuk, 28, Adisak Kaengthongthae, 24, Thiwat Klin-obchey, 23, and Preutthichai Chaiyong, 22.
The latest bust stemmed from the previous arrest of drug suspects in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district and Trang’s Na Yong district.
A police investigation found that Thiwat and others would allegedly transport the drugs from the North to store in Bangkok’s Thon Buri area pending distribution to retailers in Bangkok and surrounding areas.
Officers spotted Thiwat’s car after staking out a Nonthaburi shopping mall that was set as a meeting point.
They followed the car to a petrol station where Sarayuth and Adisak got in. They then continued to Than Thong Market where they allegedly collected another car loaded with drugs.
Investigators found that the suspects were allegedly linked to a network that smuggled crystal meth to Australia, Sirinya said.
ONCB officers and Australian police teamed up in a “storm” operation to intercept drugs before they were dispatched to Australia and arrested an unnamed Australian fugitive.
The man reportedly sneaked into Thailand and worked at a restaurant. He had allegedly been concealing crystal meth in water filter machines and posting them to Australia where the drug’s street value would be 100 times greater than in Thailand.
