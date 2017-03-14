Testing positive for alcohol of 50 milligrams or more means no insurance cover

Drunk drivers are warned that they will not be covered by insurance if they are involved in road accidents in the near future.

Mr Sutthiphol Thaveechaikarn, secretary-general of the Office of Insurance Commission, disclosed on Tuesday that the commission would issue an announcement tentatively end of this week to exempt insurance coverage for automotive drivers who are found to have alcoholic content in their blood not exceeding 50 milligramme percent instead of not exceeding 150 milligramme percent.

He pointed out that the existing regulation in insurance policy putting alcoholic content in blood at not exceeding 150 milligramme percent does not correspond with the Land Traffic Act which states that a car driver is regarded as drunk when he/she is tested with alcoholic content in blood exceeding 50 milligramme percent.

This means that drunk drivers who are tested with more than 50 milligramme percent alcoholic content in blood will not be covered by insurance and will have to bear the cost of damage themselves if they are engaged in a road accident, explained Mr Sutthiphol.

  • Ken Anderson

    Just another ruse to extort money from tourists and expats.
    This will not affect Thais at all as most of them do not bother with insurance.

    • pattayhobo

      tourists and expats are the same all you are is nothing more then walking A.T.M farangs and drunkard happy hour beer bar suckers

  • pattayhobo

    Looks like the good ole days are over in Pattaya now . No more drink driving home from a soi 6 night out or from a afternoon beer bar session catching up with the latest Goss , clothed Broads at go-go bars , licence and road checks no more one step forward three steps backward walking home from the bars all tanked up , no more short time at my favorite go-go bar the windmill , no more shesha pipe smoking soon there will no more farting

    • Ken Anderson

      Farting!!! FFS I wouldn’t dare fart anywhere near any of your haunts. All the deviants might think they were being chatted up!!

      • pattayhobo

        you are an pommy ferret head fungus face old fart anyhow .

      • Jack La Motta

        hahahahaha

    • Jack La Motta

      ” clothed Broads at go-go bars ” why would that bother you Patts-Homo?

  • Jack La Motta

    Most of the drunk drivers involved in crashes are dead anyway, no need for road insurance, just enough Baht to put them on a pile of branches and drop a bit of petrol on top, and off they go to Nirvana