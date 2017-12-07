Temple has a block of toilets built around a tree

This is the unusual sight at a temple in Chachoengsao – a block of toilet built around an old tree.

The monks at Wat Pho Bang Khla were constructing a new block of toilets in the temple grounds a few years ago.

But there was one problem – a decades old Banyan tree in the exact spot they wanted their new lavatories.

Naturally, chopping in down would not have brought good luck. The solution?

”We just built the toilets around the tree,” said one monk at the temple. ”It worked out very well.”

The tree – decked out in good luck charms – has now become an unlikely attraction.

Visitor Lek Patarporn said: ”It’s very unusual. I think it’s a good thing to look after trees in this manner. But I don’t think every builder would have the patience to plan their design around trees.’’