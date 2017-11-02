Temple fight ends in fatal stabbing

A brawl that broke out between a group of teenagers in a temple, of all places, has eneded in the death of 1, after a fatal stabbing.

Police on Wednesday morning arrested an 18-year-old teenager for allegedly stabbing another teen to death during gang brawl at a temple merit-making fair in Kalasin.

Police said the 18-year-old teen, identified as “Pele”, had stabbed Assadawut Chuencheep, 19, in the neck during a brawl inside the Ban Na Bon krathin fair in Kalasin’s Kham Muang district at 11pm on Tuesday night.