Temple fight ends in fatal stabbing
A brawl that broke out between a group of teenagers in a temple, of all places, has eneded in the death of 1, after a fatal stabbing.
Police on Wednesday morning arrested an 18-year-old teenager for allegedly stabbing another teen to death during gang brawl at a temple merit-making fair in Kalasin.
Police said the 18-year-old teen, identified as “Pele”, had stabbed Assadawut Chuencheep, 19, in the neck during a brawl inside the Ban Na Bon krathin fair in Kalasin’s Kham Muang district at 11pm on Tuesday night.
Pele reportedly said he had stabbed Assadawut in self-defence because his group was outnumbered by Assadawut’s group.
It is not known what caused the fight to break out in the first place, but it was noted that the teens had been drinking and enjoying the activities which were put on for enjoyment purposes, within the temple grounds.
Several of the gang members have been brought in by the police for further questioning regarding the incident.
Source: Nation