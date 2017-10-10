Teenagers wade through filthy canal to save stranded stray dog

This was the moment two teenagers waded through a smelly sewage-infested Bangkok canal to save a stranded dog.

Pornpipat Suwanakar, 19, spotted the hapless mutt balancing on a floating piece of debris after falling into the waterway on Sunday afternoon.

He clambered down the bridge with friends Pongdej SiyaIam and Thanaphon Suphachi.

The pair coaxed over the stay dog but it was too afraid to leap to them so they stepped down into the filthy water which was swollen from recent heavy rain.

Thanaphon then carried the hapless mutt through waist-height water to safety after the incident at around 4pm.

Pornpipat, who filmed the clip, said: ”The dog was just floating in the water and we had to catch him like we were fishing.

”I’m not sure what would have happened to him and how he fell into the water. The canal is so dirty and smells a lot. It’s lucky there was something for him to stand on.

”The dog was happy that he was rescued. And we were happy to have a shower after.”