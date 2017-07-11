Teen raped and murdered his aunty because she told gran about his smoking

A fifteen year old boy raped and murdered his aunt telling Kamphaeng Phet police that he did it because she was always telling his grandmother about him smoking.

The boy – named only as “Dam” – was arrested at the scene of the rape murder after he went to take a look at the investigation to avoid arousing suspicion.

He had earlier been seen by a passerby raping the 63 year old woman by a canal. The passerby had gone to get help but on return the assailant had fled and the woman was dead.

Some 100 villagers then joined in hunting for the rapist.

Police attending to the scene found that the woman – named only as “Daeng” – had had her mouth and noise covered with a cloth. Her lower garments were removed and placed beside the body.

She had been raped and was now dead.

While they were examining the body the assailant came to look and was promptly arrested.

He said he had been out on a fishing trip with his 80 year old grandmother and his aunt. When gran went home he attacked his aunt who had been telling her about him smoking.

The victim’s husband said that the boy was the son of his wife’s elder brother. Both the boy’s parents had died and he was looked after by the grandmother.

The boy was detained after admitting to Sai Ngam cops what he had done.