Teen mob attack ambulance and crew

Police are tracking more than a dozen teenagers in connection with a knife attack and assault on three emergency workers after they tried to stop the gang from hurting an injured man under their care.

The attack occurred early Sunday morning when four rescue volunteers from the Ao Nang Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO) of Muang Krabi district were transporting a man assaulted near a seafood restaurant on the Noppharat Thara beach to Krabi hospital in an emergency medical van.

According to Pol Lt Col Piyapong Boonkaew, acting chief of Ao Nang police, about 15 male teens aged around 16-20 allegedly blocked the road with their motorcycles at Na Thai intersection and demanded the medical volunteers open the van’s rear door and hand over the patient, apparently to continue hurting him.

When the paramedics refused to comply with their demands, the gang became angry and allegedly smashed the vehicle with machetes and wooden sticks.

Volunteer Suthee Naewhard, 35, and two colleagues later got out from the back of the van to talk with the teenagers but were met with immediate assaults.

At least one attacker reportedly struck Mr Suthee twice in the head with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. Other gang members allegedly beat up his colleagues before fleeing.

Pol Lt Col Piyapong said the New Year attack was outrageous and the perpetrators showed no respect for the law, especially when it was targeted at medical personnel.

He said investigators were able to identify nine of the 15 attackers who live in tambon Nong Talay. He pledged to quickly bring all of them to justice.

