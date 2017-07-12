An American/Thai teenager says she was groped under water by two Cambodians

A total of five Cambodian men are being questioned by Pattaya police regarding their involvement in an incident in which a thirteen year old complained she was groped.

The girl – of mixed Thai and American parentage – told her mum that two men had groped her breasts while she was under the water off Koh Larn admiring the coral.

She said two men molested her – and after groping her breasts they tried to put their hands down her swimsuit to her genitals.

She went on to say that she eventually managed to force the men away herself and quickly swam to shore.

After receieveing reports of the incident, Pattaya police were dispatched but, found no one aboard the Kong Samut 8 ship.

After a little while of searching for the suspects, they were eventually found on the mainland of the Island.

They were arrested and taken back to Pattaya, where they all denied involvement in the incident. Police, however, have strong evidence which suggests that at least 3 out of the 5 men were in the water at the same time of the young girl.

Cops are waiting on photographic evidence of the girl’s undersea walk before taking further action.

The orinal news report that came from Siamchon named both the girl and her mother but Thai visa has decided to withhold this information.

Source: Thai Visa