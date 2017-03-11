Yanhee hospital in Bangkok has successfully repaired the injuries of a 17-year-old teen girl after her PE teacher allegedly threw a mug at her, causing nerve damage in her face.

Narudee Jodsanthia, a student from Chokchai Samakkee School in Nakhon Ratchasima, received free treatment from Yanhee Hospital, which specializes in cosmetic surgery.

At the press conference on Wednesday, doctors said that they prescribed physiotherapy, acupuncture and modern medicine to Narudee, and after five months, her face is back to normal, Sanook reported.

On August 8, 2016, Narudee’s teacher Paithoon Klaengkrathok allededly threw a mug at her during class after she refused to sit on the ground at her school because it was too hot.

The mug hit the left side of the teen’s forehead, and she soon thereafter started having difficulty closing her mouth and left eye. Eventually, her mouth became twisted.

Narudee’s mother reported the story to the media after the school refused to cover her THB300,000 medical expenses.

After the story came to light, the PE teacher was charged with aggravated assault — a charge he has denied. Paitoon claimed he did not intend to hit the student’s face and only threw a mug at the window. He said the ceramic cup ricocheted and hit Narudee.

Paitoon plans to fight the charges in court. He will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of THB20,000 if he is found guilty.

Source: Coconuts Bangkok