Taxi driver arrested in Pattaya for stealing tourists luggage

A 52 year old taxi driver has been arrested by Pattaya police after attempting to do a runner with a Korean couples luggage.

The tourists had enjoyed a lovely holiday in thailand and were all set to head back to the airport for their journey home. They loaded their bags up into the taxi and began negotiating a fair price from North Pattaya to Suvarabhumi airport.

Not happy with what he was hearing, the taxi driver thought enough was enough, no more negotiating, and took matters into his own hands by driving off with the couples luggage.

Police were immediately called and with the help of local CCTV, the thief was caught within a day of the initial report.

Luckily for the couple, he still had a total of 9 items belonging to the Koreans including 2 million won, 29,910 baht, passports, a black women’s bag and an iPad.

The couple had extended their stay as they were unable to leave with no passports, as well as hoping that they would be re-united with their belongings.

Police were pleased to announce that the stolen items were returned to the Korean tourists on December 14th.

The 52 year old taxi driver was charged with theft.

 

  • ken

    500 Baht fine and this career criminal will be at it again stealing more bags and anything he can get his baboon paws on. This wasteland is a high risk destination for foreigners and stories like this prove it.

  • Gustav

    The opportunity creates the thief. Lesson learned, know how much you can reduce the price without assaulting the driver, be polite and do not put anything in the trunk until you are good to go. Over n out.

    • weasel

      Hog wash, the thief is a thief and is on the prowl for any opportunity. He will steal at opportunity. fvcking idiotic to blame the victim because the thief is a thief.

    • brian

      Why are these drivers still not using meters mr. pm

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    whats the big Hotdog about this latest Brue har har ?the taxi drivers have been knocking off luggage , passports , wallets , mobile Phones, cash, the unsuspecting idiot usually had a skin full of amber ale farang tourist arriving in Pattaya for years now .

  • Ken Anderson

    This will probably just be a set up publicity stunt, to deflect some of the bad press Pattaya is always getting.
    A criminal Thai man driving a Taxi will be no surprise to anyone, however, the Keystones solving a crime all on their own and within one day, is almost unbelievable.

  • Questionable

    How can you put your luggage into the taxi and negotiate THEN the price… Also always keep your documents and money at your body. But really a great job of the police. In Europe they often would fill in a long form with you for the insurance and nothing more.