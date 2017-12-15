Taxi driver arrested in Pattaya for stealing tourists luggage

A 52 year old taxi driver has been arrested by Pattaya police after attempting to do a runner with a Korean couples luggage.

The tourists had enjoyed a lovely holiday in thailand and were all set to head back to the airport for their journey home. They loaded their bags up into the taxi and began negotiating a fair price from North Pattaya to Suvarabhumi airport.

Not happy with what he was hearing, the taxi driver thought enough was enough, no more negotiating, and took matters into his own hands by driving off with the couples luggage.

Police were immediately called and with the help of local CCTV, the thief was caught within a day of the initial report.

Luckily for the couple, he still had a total of 9 items belonging to the Koreans including 2 million won, 29,910 baht, passports, a black women’s bag and an iPad.

The couple had extended their stay as they were unable to leave with no passports, as well as hoping that they would be re-united with their belongings.

Police were pleased to announce that the stolen items were returned to the Korean tourists on December 14th.

The 52 year old taxi driver was charged with theft.