TAT EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER BILLION BAHT OVER COUNTDOWN FESTIVAL
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects New Year countdown activities will generate over a billion baht revenue.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said TAT will hold the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 on New Year’s Eve from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2018. The countdown event will be held simultaneously in five provinces in five regions in the country to promote tourism. The five venues for countdown are in Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Phuket. Mr Yuthasak said he was confident that the event will attract both local and foreign tourists and will enable each province to earn 200 million baht each or 1 billion baht in total.
The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 will focus on Thai style communal celebrations to herald in the 2018 New Year. He added the countdown event will represent a kick-off of the TAT’s 2018 policy which will see greater diffusion of wealth to rural communities. He said TAT will prioritize smaller towns alongside major tourist towns for tourism promotion. TAT targets to attract at least 10 million tourists to smaller towns in the coming year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects New Year countdown activities will generate over a billion baht revenue. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said TAT will hold the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 on New Year’s Eve from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2018.
The countdown event will be held simultaneously in five provinces in five regions in the country to promote tourism. The five venues for countdown are in Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Phuket. Mr Yuthasak said he was confident that the event will attract both local and foreign tourists and will enable each province to earn 200 million baht each or 1 billion baht in total.
The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 will focus on Thai style communal celebrations to herald in the 2018 New Year. He added the countdown event will represent a kick-off of the TAT’s 2018 policy which will see greater diffusion of wealth to rural communities. He said TAT will prioritize smaller towns alongside major tourist towns for tourism promotion. TAT targets to attract at least 10 million tourists to smaller towns in the coming year. Source: Thai PBS