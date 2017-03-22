Seventy year old Swiss man in serious condition after motorbike smash in Pattaya

A 70 year old Swiss man is in hospital after he collided with a motorcycle driven by a Cambodian man yesterday.

Initial reports suggest that the Cambodian driver’s breath reeked of alcohol and was in no fit state to be driving.

The accident occurred near the Kwai Klang Muang market in the Thepprasit area.

Arriving at the scene, emergency services found Mr Feliy Johan, 70 His Thai wife Saman Nowiram, 42, who was riding pillion. Mr. Johan had suffered some serious injuries and needed immediate treatment at the scene. His Wife was also hurt in the accident but had only suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Chanon Dongjampa, 17, said that he had been out drinking with Wit, the Cambodian driver of the other motorcycle involved. Chanon was on the back of the bike. They had been socialising with friends before deciding to call it a night

Chanson admitted that they had both been drinking, but said the Wit, the designated driver, hadn’t really drunk that much, and felt OK to drive.

Source: Pattaya News