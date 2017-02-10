Swedish Tourist feel silly after Bike theft

By Danny Boy -
A Swedish Tourist is left feeling red faced after bike theft

A Swedish tourist was left feeling foolish on Thursday after leaving his motorcycle keys in the ignition at a Big C in Pattaya.

When he realized five minutes later what he had done and raced back to the parking lot his brand new Honda Click was gone.

Kristopher Karlsen, 36, immediately called Pattaya police to the Big C Supercenter in South Pattaya.

He told the cops that he had only bought the bike two months ago. He had some business to do at the store and parked.

But just five minutes later he realized he had been careless and left his keys in the bike. He ran back but it was too late.

Police radioed to patrols to look for the bike but it had disappeared without a trace, reported Pattaya News on Facebook.

Cops will study CCTV in the area to try to find out who might have made off with the bike.

The license plate on the Chonburi registered black vehicle is กฉ 8028.

If you see it please contact Pattaya police – you may make a forgetful Swedish guy very happy.

Source: Pattaya News

  • Ok now

    are we sure we have the right picture ?? ………he does not look Swedish ??

    • soidog

      What does a Swede ,Aussie, Brit or Yank look like in these days of economic migration?

      • Ok now

        hmmm but the name Kristopher Karlsen ???……….. ok ok he may have been adopted and grew up in Sweden.

        • trevor

          if not adopted you can be sure his forefathers did nt have to pay for a Sweden elite visa card for thousands of pounds when they settled in europe

  • Ken Anderson

    Every time I go to Big C South Pattaya, they issue parking cards that you have to return to the attendant before you leave! How was someone allowed to drive away without first handing over the card?
    The parking attendants are always Thai men, who of course are renowned for their honesty and integrity.

    • …That’s what I thought..Thai men are renowned for their honesty, integrity and you forgot to mention, I may add..Excellent Service to the Tourists..

      If he would have returned without rushing back..The bike would be there…

      ..Its Schorinders Cat quantum physics equation…

      Because, he did not fully trust Thai men…the bike was stolen….if he had completely trusted pattaya…this would not have happened.

      It’s just how the quantum world works…

      With and without the key, there was always a 50% chance that his bike would have been stolen…

      Just like there is a 50-50% chance you would be pushed with or without ladyboy 🙂

      • Finally, after 80 years, a worthy successor to that damned cat to explain the problem with the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics – bravo!

        Based on your updated metaphor, though, at some point we’ll have to find out whether they really are honest or not, at which point the superposition will end and reality will collapse into one possibility or the other. I have a feeling I know how that will turn out.

        It’s just the opposite with his barfines, though, from what I’ve heard. It’s always a ladyboy and the superpositions start later at the short time hotel.

  • amazingthailand

    happens anywhere

  • Jack La Motta

    someone´s probably riding it around Sihanoukville by now! he might as well have wrapped up the bike in Christmas paper with a big bow on the front!

  • Ken

    How can somebody ‘forget’ to remove keys from a parked motorcycle? That’s like saying he took a dump this morning and forgot to wipe his a**.

    • amazingthailand

      Did you never forgot?

      • Deadhorse.

        He forgot to go home.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    This knucklehead reminds me of the Swedish chef from the muppets dunno why just does.