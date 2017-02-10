A Swedish Tourist is left feeling red faced after bike theft

A Swedish tourist was left feeling foolish on Thursday after leaving his motorcycle keys in the ignition at a Big C in Pattaya.

When he realized five minutes later what he had done and raced back to the parking lot his brand new Honda Click was gone.

Kristopher Karlsen, 36, immediately called Pattaya police to the Big C Supercenter in South Pattaya.

He told the cops that he had only bought the bike two months ago. He had some business to do at the store and parked.

But just five minutes later he realized he had been careless and left his keys in the bike. He ran back but it was too late.

Police radioed to patrols to look for the bike but it had disappeared without a trace, reported Pattaya News on Facebook.

Cops will study CCTV in the area to try to find out who might have made off with the bike.

The license plate on the Chonburi registered black vehicle is กฉ 8028.

If you see it please contact Pattaya police – you may make a forgetful Swedish guy very happy.

Source: Pattaya News