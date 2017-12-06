Suvarnabhumi Airport prohibited Spiritual offer at the Guardian Giant
Airports of Thailand has forbidden people from leaving red Fanta for the guardian giant at Suvarnabhumi Airport, following viral photos of large and small bottles of soda cluttered at the base of a giant sculpture.
In a statement Monday evening, Airports of Thailand said they have removed the soft drink bottles from the sculpture and announced that any kind of superstitious offering is not allowed at the terminal. “Suvarnabhumi Airport would like to ask for cooperation from passengers and employees at the airport to not leave objects at the base of the giant sculpture in question. If the cleaners see this, they will immediately remove the objects in accordance with security standards,” said a Facebook statement.
Earlier that day, viral photos that circulated on social media showed the Suriyaphob sculpture, one of the 12 mythical giant sculptures at the airport, with bottles of unconsumed red Fanta left for him. Offering red Fanta to spirits is a common practice in Thai culture. It was unclear why people started praying to the giant sculpture all of a sudden. Maybe it’s the holiday season, and people need to ensure safe travels? Either ways, it looks like they have to go back to the old-fashioned way and pray to the spirit houses at home instead. Source: Coconuts Bangkok