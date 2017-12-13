Suvarnabhumi Airport enlists more taxis for festive season

To those planning to travel into and out of Bangkok during the festive season

Suvarnabhumi International Airport just added 1,000 more registered taxis to their driver roster to pick up arriving passengers from now until early January to better serve people flying into the country, reported The Nation. If you’ve already noticed shorter lines and better taxi service, that might be because the new drivers started on Nov. 22, they work the busiest shift at the airport, from 5-10pm. Already, for the start of high season, taxi drivers are picking up 10,000 fares daily rather than the more typical 9,000 per day.

Airport director Sirote Duangrat announced that he has advised his staff that, if passengers are waiting more than 15 minutes for a cab, cabs will immediately be dispatched from the departure terminal on the fourth floor. Pretty cool. We wish Sirote would have a chat with the director of Don Mueang, where the taxi queue often looks like this: