Suspected rapist found impersonating a policeman

A suspected rapist accused of 4 separate rape allegations has been brought in for questioning after pretending to be a cop.

Four more women have filed police complaints against a 35-year-old suspected rapist in Buri Ram province, police said on Monday night.

The complaints followed Chisanupong Sa-onklang’s arrest at his home in Lam Plai Mat district on Saturday under a recently issued arrest warrant.