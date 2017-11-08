Suspected rapist found impersonating a policeman
A suspected rapist accused of 4 separate rape allegations has been brought in for questioning after pretending to be a cop.
Four more women have filed police complaints against a 35-year-old suspected rapist in Buri Ram province, police said on Monday night.
The complaints followed Chisanupong Sa-onklang’s arrest at his home in Lam Plai Mat district on Saturday under a recently issued arrest warrant.
The warrant was issued over allegations that he had claimed to be a policeman to lure a Mathayom 4 schoolgirl to help a “drug sting operation” last Wednesday, bringing her to a sugarcane plantation in Muang district and allegedly attempting to rape her. The girl said she had escaped from the scene.
The four unnamed women lodged complaints at the Muang Buri Ram and Thamenchai police stations, claiming that Chisanupong had attacked them in a similar manner by disguising himself as a police officer, luring them to an isolated place and then raping them at knifepoint.
The man was brought to re-enact the alleged assault on the schoolgirl, to which police said he had confessed.
However, Chisanupong reportedly denied the other allegations, while police said they suspected there were other victims who were urged to come forward.
An initial police investigation found that Chisanupong had been jailed for two years and eight months for the rape of a 20-year-old student at an apartment in Bangkok’s Soi Phetchkasem on November 27, 2014.
Source: Nation