A Thai Male Drinks Himself to Death on a New Year Alcohol Bender

At around 8pm on Monday Januuary 2nd, police were called to investigate the death of a Thai Male, aged 49 years old. The body was found on the ground floor of a 2 story town house located in Chon Buri.

At the scene police found the dead body of the man lying on the floor with some nasty looking bruising and swelling all over his body as well of some blood, although no apparent signs of any struggle. No evidence was found to suggest any wrong doing either, so it only became clear what had happened once the police had spoken to a close friend of the victim, a Thai male aged 51.

The close friend explained that the victim’s wife had been trying to contact him, but hadn’t been able to get in touch for 2 days already. He went on to say that the victim worked in the laundry department at a local hotel, but hadn’t shown up for work either, which was unusual for the victim. He also added that due to recent personal issues, he had started drinking in excessive amounts, almost every day.

Based on the lack of physical evidence, and the witness statement given by the close friend, police concluded that the cause of death was down to alcohol poisoning.

The body was taken away and a post mortem examination will be able to confirm this in the next few days.