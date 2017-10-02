Suphan Buri village was flooded with an ethanol plant

Two villages in Dan Chang District, Suphan Buri, were overflowing with black water and stinking water after the ethanol plant wastewater was overflowed by heavy rain.

Popular Facebook page “@queentogetherisone” first published the post that heavy rains had caused the wastewater treatment pond to overflow at about 3 am on Sunday. The post said the wastewater from the pond had flooded Moo 7 and Moo 15 villages in Tambon Nong Makhamong, damaging the belongings of the residents, their sugarcane plantations, and paddy rice fields. “The color of the water was very scary,” the post added. Many fish in a nearby canal was reported to have died as the wastewater mixed with floodwater following the heavy rains. Weerachai Phutdhawong, a lecturer in chemistry at Kasetsart University, explained that wastewater from an ethanol plant would cause a stench because of the hydrogen sulfide content which led to high acidity levels in the air. He warned that the stench and the high acidity could affect the respiratory organs of the people and could cause their utensils or kitchen tools to rust. He said the wastewater needed to be urgently diluted with clean water. Source: Nation