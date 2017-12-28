Super Full Moon visible on Tuesday

Thailand will see the biggest and brightest moon of 2018 on Tuesday night in a phenomenon known as the “Super Full Moon.”

National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand director Saran Poshyachinda said on Wednesday that the next Super Full Moon would appear in the night sky on January 2, as the moon approaches the Earth at a distance of only 356,595 kilometres. He added that the moon would be visible on the eastern horizon beginning at 6pm.

He also encouraged people to go to four National Astronomical Research Institute observation centres in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla and Chachoengsao where telescopes would be available to view the moon’s geographical features. People can also go to 260 schools in the National Astronomical Research Institute’s network across the country where telescopes would also be available, he said. Source: Asia Nation