Sukhothai Road erosion along the Yom River
Villagers on Friday called on state authorities to repair community roads along the Yom River which have been damaged or even washed away over the last three decades.
In Muang district, residents want repairs especially to a waterfront road in Moo 1, Tambon Pak Kwae. A stretch about 500 meters long has been badly eroded and has subsided.
The issue came to light when villagers sought help from local media to prompt government agencies to repair the road after their petition was essentially ignored by local authorities, which provided them with only sheets of wood and sandbags to fix it.
Elsewhere in Sawankhalok district, other villagers have a similar problem. The river has caused destruction along 300 meters of a community road linking Moo 4 and 10.
In Moo 10, part of the road near electricity poles sank into the river, which is 7 meters deep.
Booncheod Werumat, a villager, said he had to dismantle his riverfront house and rebuild on the other side of the road for fear of the river eating the bank away beneath his house and collapsing it. Source: Bangkok Post