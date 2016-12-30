Case of Diver Found with Throat Cut Closed as Suicide

Anyone remember the American Diver who was found dead with a large cut to his throat, well the Thai Police have now solved the mystery surrounding the case, concluding in suicide.

A couple of weeks ago, Frank Thomas Kech, 52 year old, was found about 500 meters off the Coast of Koh Larn Island. He was dressed in diving gear, tied to a concrete pile with a nasty looking gash in his neck. A backpack was later found close by.

Initially police had suspected foul play and launched an immediate investigation into what had happened, collecting various bits of evidence as well as contacting those closest to him, in particular, his Thai girlfriend.

After just over a week, the Thai police have now come to the conclusion the Mr. Kech committed suicide. They say that the “key” bit of evidence that has lead them to this conclusion is an electronic message sent to the girlfriend from Mr. Kech before he passed away.

In the message Mr Kech states he is leaving his girlfriend and says, quote “time to fulfill my life dream of moving on”

He also states how he had left some money for his girlfriend in order for her to, quote find someone who can make your dreams come true”. He also gave her access to his safe which contained several other valuable items.

The cause of death, according to police, was that Mr. Kech slit his own throat. Thoughts go out to his Family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult and emotional time.

Source: Pattaya Mail