Submit your Finger Print

The latest whispers coming out of the National Broadcasting & Telecommunication Commission, or NBTC for short, are that from February next year, anyone wanting to purchase a Thai sim card will need to submit a finger print first. This includes both pre-paid and post-paid sim cards.

The idea is that it will provide more protection for customers using their smartphones for Internet banking and mobile transactions.

The new system is not compulsory to existing mobile users however, the NBTC has urged all existing users to add their fingerprints to the new identification system for the benefit of their own security.

Supposedly, there has been a big increase in fraud over the last few years, which has sparked the new system to be introduced.

With the population of Thailand currently just below the 70 Million mark, there are a reported 103 Million existing mobile subscibers, with around 14 million of those using mobile banking.

So how about that, good idea?