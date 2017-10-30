Students need life jacket at flooded schools

Although floodwaters from the Yom River are gradually receding, five schools in Bang Rakham district are inundated. Uthai Khom-avudh, head of the local teachers’ association, said on Monday the students will have to be transported to and from school by boat. The new semester begins on Wednesday at flood-stricken Wat Phromkesorn, Wat Nongkhanang and Ban Nong Phangphouy schools and next Monday at Wang Ithok, Ban Krung Krak, and Ban Tha Nang Ngam schools.

Floodwater at the last school is more than a meter deep.

Uthai, who is also director of Wat Phromkesorn School, said many of the students’ homes are flooded too. Their parents are prepared to bring them to classes by boat, but many more life-vests are needed to ensure their safety. Donors can call Uthai directly at (081) 971 5071. Uthai said there was no need to postpone the semester at his school because it has a new building on high ground where classes can be held. Any postponement would also force teachers and pupils to organize classes on weekends, a problem for both, and anyway, parents prefer their children were under supervision at school while they attend to their own jobs. Source: Nation