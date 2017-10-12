The students of King’s College launch the preparation of the Royal Cremation.

Students from the all-male King’s College in Nakhon Pathom have joined volunteers to assist with the Royal Cremation ceremonies for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej while city workers cleaned and decorated the Royal Plaza in Bangkok with marigold plants on Thursday morning.

More than 300,000 volunteers nationwide, each bearing a special ID card, blue cap, yellow scarf and black polo shirt, have applied to assist in eight tasks for the historic event. The tasks are making cremation flowers, helping with public relations, construction, transportation, public services, medical services, security and traffic control. Source: Nation