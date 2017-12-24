Strict speed limits in national parks to prevent wild animals’s road accidents

Recently, one extremely rare leopard cat was crushed to death by an unidentified car in Khao Yai national park.

The five national parks where speed limits are strictly enforced are: Khao Yai national park in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kui Buri national park in Prachuab Khiri Khan, Kaeng Krachan national park in Phetchaburi, Khao Ang Runai national park in Chanthaburi district and Khao Paeng Ma national park in Nakhon Ratchasima where several heads of guar have been reported to have scoured for food in farms.

Meanwhile, Mr Pattharapol Manee-on, a veterinarian attached to the department, said that the department’s campaign to save animals in the parks through strict enforcement of the measures, banning littering, giving food to wild animals, speed limits, loud noises and against the release of pet animals in the parks in the past eight years have paid off with about 20 percent drop in the fatalities of the wild animals from road accidents and other human-related causes.

Most importantly, he said that members of the public should be more aware of the safety of the wild animals and to help the injured animals. Source: Thai PBS