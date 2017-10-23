The Floods streamed into 2 Districts in Loei.

Several houses were flooded in two districts of Loei early on Monday.

Following hours of heavy rain, a runoff from the Phuluang Mountain wildlife sanctuary overflowed the Ban Nam Chan reservoir to inundate houses in low-lying areas of Moo 4 village in Tambon Nong Ngiew, Wang Sapung district at 3 am.

The water almost covered many houses’ rooves, while a car and two pickup trucks were swept away. The authorities said there were no immediate reports of any deaths or missing people.

At the same time, a runoff from the Phu Anglung Mountain hit Ban Huay Tad in Tambon Khok Ngam, Dan Sai district. A canal’s banks overflowed to inundate the area’s main road and business district.

Dan Sai district chief Prayoon Aranrooj led officials out in the middle of the night to help the villagers. Source: Nation