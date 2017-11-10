Sting operation nets land-deed forgers
Police have arrested three suspects in Khon Kaen province allegedly involved in forging land deeds used for securing loans.
The arrest followed complaints that forged title deeds were used in borrowing money, resulting in damages worth more than Bt20 million.
The arrest of Ubolrat Montree, 51, Sompan Kosila, 47, and Udom Phutinan, 49, during a sting operation was announced to the press on Friday by Provincial Police Region 4 acting chief Pol Maj-General Surachai Kuandechakup.
Police displayed evidence, including forged land title deeds, blank title deed forms, a typewriter, a land office rubber seal, and a rubber stamp with a land official’s name.
The arrest followed a complaint filed to the Kranuan Police Station on October 3 claiming certain people had used 69 fake land title deeds as collateral to secure loans worth Bt5 million.
The police probe found 20 loan contracts worth Bt18 million in Phra Yuen district and 11 loan contracts worth Bt1 million in Muang district had also used forged deeds as collateral.
Police later identified Ubolrat as the person who they say sold fake land title deeds at Bt13,000-Bt15,000 per deed to various groups of people who then applied for loans using the forged documents.
Udom and Sompan allegedly were paid Bt500 each to deliver the fake deeds to customers as per Ubolrat’s orders. Police set up a sting operation to arrest them and seize evidence.
They then extended the investigation in attempt to arrest as many as 100 borrowers and guarantors, who used the fake documents to secure loans. Police have urged additional victims to come forward. They believe many might have lent money without knowing the collateral land deeds were fake. Source: Nation