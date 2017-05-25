World-renowned obstacle race series Spartan Race is coming to Thailand

This is not your everyday running race — expect to run, climb, push, pull, throw, and crawl through walls, trees, mud, barbed wire, and other challenging obstacles.

Following the launch of their first ever Asia Pacific Championship Series, the race will be held at Siam Country Club, Chonburi on Sept. 9. Get ready for an exhilarating race through 20 signature Spartan obstacles across a five-kilometer course.

Athletes are divided into four categories, but those who are the most competitive and have their eyes on a prize, sign up for the Elite Sprint, which will be the first group of athletes released onto the course.

If you don’t care about finishing first but want to test your body strength, sign up for the Open Sprint — a wave of 200+ racers will be released every 15 minutes. The Competitive Sprint fits between the Open and Elite categories and is for competitive racers who want to take advantage of a wide open course while competing for points. These racers will be released right after the elite wave, and they compete for glory, not money.

If you can gather up the most peers, register and aim to be the Biggest Spartan Team. The team that registers the most number of participants will enjoy their own private, branded tent on Race Day plus a Spartan trophy commemorating their team effort.

Children under 14 can also join the Spartan Junior race. These races, 1.5 kilometer in distance, have an emphasis on teamwork, fun, and getting muddy.

Source: BKK Coconuts