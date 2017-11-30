Southern provinces still continue heavy rain
The Meteorological Department on Thursday warned residents in southern provinces to remain on the alert for heavy downpours and possible flash flooding for the next two days.
Warning No 31 was issued at 5am with the department saying a low-pressure cell would move slowly across the lower South on Thursday and into the Andaman Sea on Friday. The low pressure cell is expected to unleash torrential rains in many parts of the South.
The warning said Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Tang and Satun would be affected on Thursday. On Friday, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ronong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun will be affected. Winds in the Gulf and Andaman Sea will cause rough seas, with waves in the Gulf two to three metres high and two metres high in the Andaman Sea.
Ships should proceed with caution and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore, the department added. Source: Asia Nation