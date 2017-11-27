SOUTH AFRICA WINS MISS UNIVERSE 2016

By Nnkhiaokam
The woman representing South Africa has won the Miss Universe crown.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who recently earned a business management degree, was crowned Sunday during the event that took place at The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez. The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett.

Thailand’s Mariya Poonlertlarp Ehren and Venezuela’s Keysi Sayago were the remaining two of the top five contestants.

Ninety-two women from around the world participated in the decades-old competition. This year’s edition had the most contestants ever.

The 22-year-old Nel-Peters has earned a yearlong salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes.

Last year, Iris Mittenaere from France was crowned when the pageant took place in the Philippines.  source: Khaosod

  • Ken Anderson

    Had Thailand entered a traditional flat nosed Isaan hillbilly, by hook or by crook they could probably of won the competition.
    She could have easily induced more votes from the judges by laying on her back, also promising to host regular visits from them all during the ensuing year at that luxury New York apartment.

    • andrew hall

      Your really are the lowest form of pondscum

      Still up for meeting in January Ken? can’t wait to give you the present I’m holding for you.

  • Robins

    America (where this nonsense was held) is insane, They’re in the middle of a mass male witch hunt hysteria over even the most doubtful or manipulative allegations of sexual harassment, yet they openly host a meat show like this. I no longer understand my own culture.

  • Ricksanchez

    2016?

    • Kim Jong un

      That’s right 2016 get over it

      • Ricksanchez

        You back old man? I began to think that inevitable stroke finally took you out.