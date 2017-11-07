Don’t panic guys, she is still available

Just over a week after advertising for a boyfriend, everyone thought that the 65 year old Thai woman had bagged herself a man, after photos appeared online.

Luckily for the single men of the world, it was all a false alarm.

A 65-year-old woman in Thailand’s rural Ubon Ratchathani province is reportedly still single, a week after she put up a vinyl banner in front of her house announcing her search for a new boyfriend.

Following rumors on social media that Sompong Chomphuprapet has finally found a boyfriend — after a photo of her and a Thai man went viral online —the Thai Facebook page that published the story has said that it was all a misunderstanding and Auntie Sompong is still single and looking.

It was reported that the man who is shaking her hand in the photo only wanted to have a photo taken with her — nothing romantic.

Damn it.

Sompong was married to a Thai man, with whom she had two children, before leaving him because of his drinking habits. She then married a German guy and lived in Germany for 13 years. She later divorced him and moved back in Thailand, where she now lives alone.

In the boyfriend ad, which made national headlines last week, Sompong specifically said that she is looking for a “boyfriend aged 60-70,” who is a “widower on pension.”

