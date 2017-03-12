Shane Evans goes missing in Thailand after sending text saying ‘I’m sorry’

Mum fears for her 28-year-old son who has gone missing in Thailand

Wendy Evans said she has not heard from her son Shane since receiving the alarming text message on Tuesday, which simply read “I’m sorry” and said she didn’t even know he was in Thailand.

She told GloucestershireLive Shane had been in New Zealand with his girlfriend since October, but had suddenly fled to Thailand after the pair broke up without telling anyone where he was going.

Wendy said: “In the early hours of Tuesday I got a message from him saying he was sorry.

“I didn’t even know he was in Thailand. He had been travelling in New Zealand with his girlfriend but they broke up out there.

“She is devastated, no one knows what to do.”

On Facebook, distraught Wendy said she understood people had said he was safe but was waiting official confirmation.

Late on Friday night she wrote: “So far really all I know is people are saying he’s safe and I pray that’s right but until I hear from someone official or Shane I can’t rest.”

Gloucestershire police issued an urgent missing persons appeal for anyone who has heard from Shane, from Cinderford, Gloucs., to get in touch.

Anyone who has been in contact with Shane or knows about his disappearance is urged to call police on 101 and quote incident 473 of 7 March.

Gloucestershire police are currently liaising with Interpol about Shane’s disappearance.

Source: Gloucestershire Live