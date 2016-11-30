Social Media clown apologises to Thai police for rant

Social media ‘personality’ Farang BaanNok apologized yesterday following a police report that threatened to charge him with the Computer Crime Act for posting a rant video about the traffic ticket he got.

Following the foreigner’s viral video rant in Isaan dialect, Pol.Col. Nopadol Petchsut, the superintendent of Khon Kaen police, spoke up. He said that the motorcyclist in question was found riding a motorcycle with a loud exhaust pipe and no license plate. The officer issued him a ticket for both offenses to which the motorcyclist confessed.

Follow BangkokJack on Facebook for all Thailand/Asia related news

Later, the officer checked with a motorcycle shop and found that the motorcycle model that the foreign man owns is sold with an exhaust pipe different from the loud one that got him in trouble. The motorcycle in question had a special exhaust pipe that was louder than 95 decibels, so the officer said he is guilty.

The cop also said that they might call Farang BaanNok for another chat. If he had not fixed the pipe, they would charge him with the Computer Crime Act for his video rant.

Following the report, Farang BaanNok released an apology video.

“I feel bad and I’d like to apologize to the police,” he said in his latest video.

“If you’re thinking about enhancing your exhaust pipe, don’t do it. It disturbs other people.”

Report shared by Bangkok Coconuts