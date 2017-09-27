Soapy massage….for your motorbike!

Most of us love a good soapy massage every now and again, well now you can treat you’re two-wheeled friend to one, plus, it’s free!

If you have a bit of spare time, the Camel Pub and Restaurant in Ban Chang is the place to be, but only motorbikes are allowed.

The place is located near Rayong and you can now have the pleasure of watching some gorgeous girls soap up and give you’re bike a real good once over.

The “Sexy Bike Wash” is a free event and they invite everyone from bike clubs to anyone who owns a two-wheeled machine.

I personally don’t own a bike but I’m tempted to either buy one or borrow my mates just to check it out for myself.

The girls soap up at noon on the 30th of September, 2017 and will conclude around 16:00 Lunch time menus and drinks are available.

And should you have too much to drink, they even have rooms to available so you don’t need to worry about driving under the influence.

Definitely worth a ride out don’t you think?

Source: Love Pattaya