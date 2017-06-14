DLT and army using entrapment to snare Uber drivers in Pattaya

The Department of Land Transport is using sting operations to entrap Uber drivers and rid Pattaya of the private taxi service.

Tnews reported that the DLT were now working in tandem with the military to get the service run out of town.

All they need to do is pretend to be customers and they can snare their victims.

Yesterday they reported that a driver called Sunthorn Phimtham, 39, driving a white Toyota Camry was trapped working for Uber.

He was caught outside the Baron Beach Hotel and fined 2,000 baht for incorrect use of his vehicle.

Somchai Ratkaew, a local DLT inspection division chief said that Uber was causing a lot of problems in Pattaya.

While their service is convenient and affordable it is also illegal, said Somchai, noting that Uber is a foreign company.

Somchai said that the DLT and their military helpers would not rest and intend to work on the issue with 2,000 baht fines and removal of licenses in the offing.

Licenses could be taken away for 3 months, six months or even permanently said the official.

Source: Thai Visa