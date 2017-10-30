Snake swallows IGUANA on a golf course in Bangkok

It’s pretty common to see snakes swallowing little geckoes… but this hungry beast had something far bigger on his mind — a massive Iguana.

The Golden Tree Snake snared the lizard in front of players at The Royal Golf And Country Club in Bangkok last Thursday afternoon.

The snake, which actually green, wrapped its body around the lizard to suffocate it while clamping its jaws around its head.

Murray Darling, who filmed the footage, said there was ”no way” the lizard was going to make an escape.

He said: ”My golf was bad but I was having a better day than this poor lizard on the 14th green.

‘’I thought it was a small monitor at first but I think it was more iguana like.

”The snake had it fully under control. The iguana head never came out from the snake’s mouth in the five minutes we watched.

”I was having a horrible round but sunk my only one putt of the day to ensure I got off the green swiftly. The snake was going to win. We left and let him enjoy his dinner.’’