Small housing units launched in Hong Kong
An OPod Tube House, which aims to ease Hong Kong’s affordable housing problem, attracted attention at the Design Inspire exhibition in Hong Kong, China, Dec 8, 2017.
The OPod Tube House, conceived by James Law Cybertecture, is an experimental low cost, micro-living housing unit constructed out of a 2.5 meters diameter concrete water pipe.The design ultilizes a strong concrete structure to house an apartment for one or two persons with living, cooking and bathroom inside 100 square feet (9.29 square meters).Each tube house is equipped with smartphone locks for online access and space saving micro-living furniture. They can be stacked to become a low-rise building as a modular community in a very short time, and can be located and relocated in different sites conveniently. Source: Asia Nation