Small housing units launched in Hong Kong

By Nnkhiaokam -
4
184

Small housing units launched in Hong Kong

An OPod Tube House, which aims to ease Hong Kong’s affordable housing problem, attracted attention at the Design Inspire exhibition in Hong Kong, China, Dec 8, 2017.

The OPod Tube House, conceived by James Law Cybertecture, is an experimental low cost, micro-living housing unit constructed out of a 2.5 meters diameter concrete water pipe.The design ultilizes a strong concrete structure to house an apartment for one or two persons with living, cooking and bathroom inside 100 square feet (9.29 square meters).Each tube house is equipped with smartphone locks for online access and space saving micro-living furniture. They can be stacked to become a low-rise building as a modular community in a very short time, and can be located and relocated in different sites conveniently.  Source: Asia Nation

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    These little units would never do for the English to state the obvious the barge asz fat Bast ards would never fit inside them

    • Guest

      Lol true that. Anyway Poms wouldn’t consider in those housing units as they don’t have balconies to dry their undie or jump from.

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        Lol very true don’t forget the one only Big C plastic balcony chair and over full ash tray with 55 empty Chang beer bottles out on their view Talay balcony

  • Ken Anderson

    These hovels ought to go down a storm in this wasteland.
    Given the tendencies of most rice farmers daughters, they would make perfect semi portable short time rooms.