The creature from the Black Lagoon – no, just a skinny dipping Chinese woman out for a midnight swim

Late night beach walkers in Jomtien were freaked out in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a Chinese woman took off all her clothes and went for a dip in the darkness.

One man was so worried at what he was seeing that he called Pattaya’s finest who arrived armed with the necessary equipment to effect a rescue – an umbrella, as it was raining, and a towel for the lady’s modesty.

Still, Tnews reported it took 30 minutes to talk her out as no one seemed prepared to risk their lives by entering the filthy water.

By this time a large crowd had gathered some believing that the white figure in the rolling surf was in fact a ghost known as “Phee Phrai” in the local language.

Finally Miss Zhang Yan, 40, emerged from the sea and was hastily covered up. She was incoherent and speaking in what was thought to be Chinese.

Officers decided it was best to take her to the station to calm down.

The witness said he had seen the woman walking along the beach then he heard her shouting in a foreign tongue. He called the cops when she stopped, suddenly removed her clothing and headed for the depths.

Tnews did not report what happened after Ms Zhang spoke to female officers back at the station.

Source: Thai Visa

  • Ken Anderson

    That’s all you want!! A plethora of mentally unstable Chinese women to compliment the rice farmers daughters.

    • St George

      She dont need any shots she has diplomatic immunity

  • Creature From the Black Lagoon

    She can’t possibly be The Creature From the Black Lagoon.
    Because I am.
    Stay away from RFDs, people!

    • St George

      CFD´s

  • ken

    Ancient Chinese proverbs say: Not swim in sewage water, it make you full of sh*t!

  • St George

    Took her to the police station to calm down??? She should have been taken to the Psychiatric clinic for an evaluation! she was obviously searching for the tour guide and got lost following the red flag on the beach!