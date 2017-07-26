The creature from the Black Lagoon – no, just a skinny dipping Chinese woman out for a midnight swim

Late night beach walkers in Jomtien were freaked out in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a Chinese woman took off all her clothes and went for a dip in the darkness.

One man was so worried at what he was seeing that he called Pattaya’s finest who arrived armed with the necessary equipment to effect a rescue – an umbrella, as it was raining, and a towel for the lady’s modesty.

Still, Tnews reported it took 30 minutes to talk her out as no one seemed prepared to risk their lives by entering the filthy water.

By this time a large crowd had gathered some believing that the white figure in the rolling surf was in fact a ghost known as “Phee Phrai” in the local language.

Finally Miss Zhang Yan, 40, emerged from the sea and was hastily covered up. She was incoherent and speaking in what was thought to be Chinese.

Officers decided it was best to take her to the station to calm down.

The witness said he had seen the woman walking along the beach then he heard her shouting in a foreign tongue. He called the cops when she stopped, suddenly removed her clothing and headed for the depths.

Tnews did not report what happened after Ms Zhang spoke to female officers back at the station.

Source: Thai Visa