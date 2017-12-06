Siriraj Hospital required for more blood donation
Siriraj hospital is appealing for blood donation from members of the public for use at the hospital without depending on blood bank of the Thai Red Cross.
Dr Parichart Permpikul, head of the medicines department and blood bank of the medical science faculty of Siriraj hospital, said that blood donation of all blood groups at the hospital had steadily dropped. She said Siriraj is a big hospital and needs between 80-100 units of blood of all groups each day and, on top of that, it has to keep blood reserves for patients who require surgery. In order to have sufficient blood reserves to meet requirements, the hospital needs blood donation of at least 150 units a day but this is not possible due to a drop in the number of blood donors, said Dr Parichart. Members of the public who wish to donate their blood can contact the hospital at third floor of 72-year Building from 8.30 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday and from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on weekends and public holidays. More details are available by calling 0-24198081 ext. 123, 128 or website at http://www.si.mahidol.ac.th Source: Thai PBS