Siriraj Doctors, Nurses Donate Toon’s charity 800,000 baht
The Siriraj Hospital has raised Bt800,000 in donations and handed it to charity run hero Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai on Wednesday morning.
During his first lap in Bangkok, Toon stopped at the hospital to meet doctors and nurses who had waited to hand him the money in a ceremony. Toon plans to run from Betong in Yala to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai to raise Bt700 million to help fund 11 major hospitals around the country. So far, his group has raised over Bt566 million in donations. Source: Asia Nation