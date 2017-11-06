Sign pays off for boyfriend-seeking Thai lady

The Facebook page “Me Dan Bok Duay Rayong” (https://www.facebook.com/MeDanBok.RaYong/) on Sunday posted a picture of divorcee Sompong Chomphupraphet and her unnamed new boyfriend to congratulate the couple.

Sompong’s sign, which read “woman 65, needs boyfriend between 60-70 years old (widower), pensioner, who is good and sincere and has good health. Interested persons, please contact here,” made headlines last week.

Sompong had said that she was once married to an Air Force officer, who fathered her two children. After divorcing him, she married a German and stayed with him in Germany for 13 years. She returned to Thailand and lived alone and wanted to live with someone during the final days of her life. Source: Nation