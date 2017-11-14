Siamese fighting fish to be declared national fish next week
The Cabinet has approved the Agriculture Ministry’s proposal to declare siamese fighting a national marine creature.
Dr Amornrat Sermwattanakul, acting fishing specialist of the Fishing Department, said the National Fishing Policy Committee has endorsed the ministry’s proposal to declare siamese fighting fish one of national marine creatures and the Cabinet has approved it. The official declaration will be made on November 23, Amornrat said. Source: Asia Nation