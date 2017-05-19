Siam Retro Car Festival Thailand 2017

For all you car buffs and motor heads out there, this is surely one not to be missed….it is of course nearly time for the Siam Retro Car Festival 2107.

The event will be taking place on the 27th and 28th of May and is, bar none, the biggest gathering of retro style cars you will see anywhere in Thailand.

The show features all the classic car manufacturers from all over the world and there are literally hundreds of different models as well as a few very rare models which you will struggle to find anywhere else.

Support staff are of course on hand to answer any questions you may have and feel free to take as many pictures as you like.

A whole host of Thai celeb royalty will be there for photo opportunities and maybe a quick chat if you are lucky. Entertainment shows will be held throughout as well as some live music from the likes of “The Jam’ and “CO2”

The action kicks off at 1:00pm sharp and runs right through until 11:00pm at night. Entry is free but donations are welcome once you are inside. For more info, please visit the official facebook page at Siam Retro Classic Car.

Hope to see you all there