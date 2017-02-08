Shots fired involving Russian and French Foreign Legion

By Danny Boy -
12
2201

French Man fires 9mm after confrontation with Russian

French man Gerard Pecherstorfer, who has lived in Phuket for 14 years, was taken into custody by Patong Traffic Police on 50 Pi Rd (Hasip Pi Rd) around noon after police were informed of shots fired in the neighborhood.

Mr Pecherstorfer, who according to his Facebook profile was a member of French Foreign Legion from 1986 to 2002, had pulled out a 9mm handgun amid a fight with Russian tourist Sergey Antonov, Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikum told The Phuket News.
The incident tracks back to Jan 19, when Mr Antonov, from Moscow, and a friend rented a motorbike from Mr Pecherstorfer’s wife, Col Chaiwat said.

They rented a Honda PCX for one day and left Mr Antonov’s passport as collateral,” he explained.

The men did not return the motorbike until Jan 26, but then paid the rental fee and asked to continue to rent the bike, Col Chaiwat explained.
When the men returned today (Feb 7) to continue renting the bike, Mr Pecherstorfer’s wife said they couldn’t as by now she had realised that that passport given as collateral had expired,” he said.

The wife said they had to give her a valid passport, and Mr Antonov, who celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday (Feb 6), said he would go back to his hotel to fetch his current one.
The wife asked Mr Antonov’s friend to wait while Mr Antonov fetched his passport, but after Mr Antonov left on the rented motorbike, his friend ran away,” Col Chaiwat said.

The wife ran after him, but couldn’t catch him. Just then, Mr Pecherstorfer returned from a trip to the bank, and so he and his wife took a motorbike to look for him.
They soon found Mr Antonov on the motorbike on 50 Pi Rd, where Mr Pecherstorfer pulled him over and they started arguing,” he added.

The war of words escalated and Mr Pecherstorfer claimed that the Russian struck him in the face, prompting Mr Pecherstorfer to take 9mm handgun out from under his motorbike seat and fire one shot into the ground, Col Chaiwat said.

Mr Antonov then charged at Mr Pecherstorfer and snatched the gun away from him. The gun fired during the struggle, but no one was hit,” he said.

Mr Antonov wrestled his French adversary to the ground and waited for the police, who took both men to Patong Police Station.

Mr Antonov was charged with assault but Mr Pecherstorfer faces a slew of gun charges.
Mr Pecherstorfer said he took a lot of money to the bank, so he took the gun with him. Police have confirmed that the gun is registered to his wife,” Col Chaiwat explained.
Regardless, Mr Pecherstorfer was charged with possession of another person’s firearm, carrying a firearm in a public place, and firing a gun in a public place, Col Chaiwat confirmed.

Source: Asia Dan

  • amazingthailand

    to require passport given as collateral is not legal

    • Jack La Motta

      For Tourists to enter Thailand with a passport that has less than 6 Months validity is also not legal, even expats need a valid passport! no mention of that in the charges???

    • le chef

      probably photocopied — lost in translation.

      • Rob

        Probably not. I tried to rent bikes from several renters and they wanted my actual passport. I told them they could take a photocopy but they wouldn’t accept that and insisted on the actual passport, so I told them to go forth. I soon found a renter who was happy with a copy and a 5000 baht deposit.

  • Jack La Motta

    Not sure, but Looks like an old first generation Glock 17 pistol, and it has seen better days! the cops need to check the gun rifling against spent Cartridges from shootings or unsolved murders, something tells me that Gun has been used before somewhere!

  • Mike Murphy

    key word here is “was”

  • le chef

    ive got 4 passports but 3 have the corners cut off. any renew the old one comes back clipped

    • For some nationalities it’s not necessary to submit your expiring passport when renewing it in Thailand, because of their effort to comply with the requirement for foreign visitors to carry their passport at all times.

      Several times when renewing my passport at my embassy in Bangkok I only had to provide a copy of every page of my passport with the application form; so when my new passport arrived my old one was still in my possession with no corners cut off.

      Last time I did that was a few years ago, so couldn’t say that’s still their policy. Many countries also allow citizens to have multiple live passports, usually if you can show that you often have to send yours away for visa applications. Guess that’s another way he could be in possession of a passport about to expire with a new one already on hand.

      Personally I make sure, when my passport is needed for ID/security, never to handover the passport I entered a country with, which therefore has the live visa or inward immigration stamp, and always use my other one – just in case I want to leave sooner than planned; though I wouldn’t hand it over for anyone to keep longer than they needed to photocopy it, anyway. I get asked where the visa/stamp is about 1 in 50 times and say it’s in my other passport which is at an embassy getting a visa.

      • Jack La Motta

        If you really want to keep your old passport with intact corners, just report the passport as lost and apply for a new one, as all new passports are biometric now with chips( you´ve noticed the Iris scanners and biometric passport readers at Airports) , crooks cant do much with old passports anyway!

        • Yes that’s another way. It would be cancelled and therefore no good for the entry at immigration in countries that do live checking against other countries’ passport databases, but fine for using for ID or at immigration in countries that only check the authenticity and validity of the passport.

          After replacing a passport because it would soon have been full, but still with 7 years validity, I carried it in my hand luggage with the last few unused pages clear and tried to use it several times over a year later (so i knew it was definitely cancelled by the passport service when the issued my replacement) and never had a problem. Obviously I picked my immigration services carefully and those at Singapore, HK, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and the US were not my guinea pigs 🙂

          I assume (hope?) that as time goes by more and more countries will enable live checking with other countries’ databases, but at the time I was travelling a lot with a colleague who worked for the immigration dept of one of the western embassies in the region in his previous role, and he wasn’t at all surprised.

      • le chef

        thats opened my eyes

  • Unless it’s been confirmed that John Wayne was a French national, I’d guess he’s actually German or Austrian.

    Less than a quarter of the French Foreign Legion are actually French, and he doesn’t sound like any of the French Ruperts I’ve met.