Shooter killed 26 at the Texas Church Service

By Nnkhiaokam -
8
57

A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 in the last mass shooting to shock the United States.

Authorities did not identify the gunman, saying only that he was a “young white male, maybe in his early 20s,” who was wearing a bulletproof vest and found dead in his vehicle after being confronted by a local resident. Governor Greg Abbott warned the toll may rise. “There are 26 lives that have been lost. We don’t know if that number will rise or not, all we know is that’s too many, and this will be a long, suffering mourning for those in pain,” he said. Exactly five weeks after the worst shooting in modern US history, the latest tragedy prompted an outpouring of condolences, led by US President Donald Trump.

The victims, who ranged in age from five to 72, were gunned down at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a rural community of about 400 people located 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The gunman fired outside at the church before entering the building and continuing to spray bullets, said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect. The suspect dropped his rifle, which was a Ruger AR assault-type rifle, and fled from the church. Our local citizen pursued the suspect at that time,” Martin said.

Law enforcement later found the gunman dead in his car, which had crashed, on the Wilson-Guadalupe county line. It was not clear if he had committed suicide or was shot by the resident who had confronted him. US media outlets had identified the shooter as a 26-year-old veteran who had faced a court-martial and was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force. Source: Nation

 

 

  • Robins

    The anti gun wackos will be chattering their unconstitutional nonsense again.

    • Ricksanchez

      You idiot. A ratio of 26:1 doesn’t seem fair, not that I care what you Americans do to each other.

    • Danny

      Notice how you forgot to mentioned that he killed 26 innocent people, would be something if one of those killed were your family member or someone you cared about then let’s see how much you support gun ownership.

  • Ken Anderson

    I thought that useless excuse of a president, the chocolate man Osama was going to deal with all this gun crime? Regularly we heard his utterings which clearly were just lip service for the deluded.
    There is a constant war on terror, yet countless times more in America are constantly being killed by mindless gun crime than will ever be killed by ISIS. But all we keep hearing is about constitutional rights!! These people seriously need to wake up and take lessons from more civilised countries on gun ownership.

    • Brits go home

      Trump is the president now boy and he should be dealing with this not Obama. Your dishonesty knows no bounds but still not sure what solution you are offering outside of personal attacks.

      • Ken Anderson

        Yes I am very pleased to see Donald Trump as the replacement to this inept chocolate man. He had two terms of office, and despite his strong words, and promises to tackle mindless gun crime, clearly nothing has changed.
        DT would appear to be a fine example of a President, and has to be given time to prove himself before being judged by the loony lefties.

        • Brits go home

          Again, what has Trump done is or doing to help the situation? Trump has nothing , is doing nothing and is being taken to task by his own party for being the biggest windbag in the history of politics anywhere. All you have it to keep mentioning skin color which shows how much of a bigot you are. Must truly suck to be someone like you with so much hate in your heart.

    • JACK

      Like Mexico for example