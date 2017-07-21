The officer with striking looks that keeps the others cops in Line

By Online Admin -
16
903

The officer with striking looks that keeps the others cops in Line

T news reported on a police parade in Kamphaeng Phet where the cops are more than happy to be ordered about.

For the drill sergeant is not some craggy old, barking policeman but the prettiest new addition to the local force – 24 year old Sukanya Inngerndee – otherwise known as “Officer Oi”.

The woman with the highly arresting looks was pictured keeping the parade in order with some crisp commands and some shapely curves in her beautifully turned out uniform.

The faces on the men may have looked serious but inside they were delighted at being ordered about by one of the favorites on the local force.

Tnews called her the most attractive officer in Khamphaeng Phet – but then it must be noted that she didn’t have much competition from the men on parade…..

Officer Oi recently graduated from police college and is helping to give the Region 6 force a friendlier face.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pingback: The officer with striking looks that keeps the others cops in Line - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • ken

    Garden Variety RFD and this reads more like an ad for an escort service, then again she may be available. This little tart will be a distraction and another reason why the other bent cops won’t get anything done. Pattaya Cops never have any good news to report to the public, so sad.

    • St George

      You sad lonely lunatic, the only upvote you get is from yourself, one of the ken sisters hahaha

  • St George

    Seen better looking LB´s , ACAB

    • The Groover

      Poof

      • St George

        What Ken? hahahahaa so you did´nt like my pic of you giving head in the toilet hahaha you old deranged degenerate senile depraved peedo s** tourist! LMAO hahahaha LOSER

      • St George

        You dont like LB cos you got ripped off by them on many occasions as everyone here on P1 knows, you Wheat farmers daughter

      • St George

        Stop talking to yourself while looking in the mirror you senile OLD lunatic

      • St George

        Go and drink a few changs then count your recent upvotes you loser hahahaha

    • Rob

      We would like to see you, old fat Brexit fart that cannot move anymore.

  • Bahtbus

    Will she answer my distress call from the Happy Zone, or will she be busy applying her make-up?

  • paulk

    She’s wearing a lot of medals for a 24 year old. Is she a general?

    • lolz

      She’s seen lots of “action”

    • St George

      She earned them for services rendered

      • Rob

        You wish that, are you still able yourself, or you just provide oral services to your bloke friends?

        • Two Occasions

          no, he is exclusive to the guest