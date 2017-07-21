The officer with striking looks that keeps the others cops in Line

T news reported on a police parade in Kamphaeng Phet where the cops are more than happy to be ordered about.

For the drill sergeant is not some craggy old, barking policeman but the prettiest new addition to the local force – 24 year old Sukanya Inngerndee – otherwise known as “Officer Oi”.

The woman with the highly arresting looks was pictured keeping the parade in order with some crisp commands and some shapely curves in her beautifully turned out uniform.

The faces on the men may have looked serious but inside they were delighted at being ordered about by one of the favorites on the local force.

Tnews called her the most attractive officer in Khamphaeng Phet – but then it must be noted that she didn’t have much competition from the men on parade…..

Officer Oi recently graduated from police college and is helping to give the Region 6 force a friendlier face.

Source: Thai Visa