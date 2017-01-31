Shameless Farang Con Man

A farang has been taking Bangkok’s gridlocked traffic as an opportunity to con Thai drivers out of small amounts of cash by speaking a little Thai and pulling on their heartstrings. He has also been operating in the Pattaya and Rayong areas for several years now.

His latest victim to be conned was retired Lad Phrao woman Sureewan Supanpaesat, 60, who was parked not far from her home when a young foreigner driving a motorcycle knocked on her car window at a corner near the Ratchada – Lat Phrao Intersection. In Thai, he told her that his motorcycle’s underseat storage had been broken into and his stuff stolen. He asked her for “THB60 or THB70 cash to fill up his tank.”

But, according to records on social media, the same man has been “robbed” and had to beg other motorists for gas money at least fifteen times in the past year.

An annoyed Sureewan half-believed his story, so she handed him a 20 Baht bill to make him go away. Looking at the bill, he took the money and drove off without saying thank you.

“I just thought that he could still ask other people for cash if he really needed it, so I handed him a THB20,” Sureewan told reporters.

“I knew I was duped when he drove off without saying thank you. Why would a farang kid do this?” the retired woman said innocently.

The Facebook page “We Love Pattaya” posted a photo of the con artist, who Sureewan confirmed was the same guy who asked her for money last night. According to a comment thread, he has been seen begging from Thais in Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong, using the same dialogue, for at least a year.

“This guy goes around knocking on people’s car windows, lying that his underseat storage was broken into and asking for gas money. I was almost duped yesterday, but my friend who sat next to me said this guy had asked him for money before!” the page’s admin wrote in January of 2016.

Two other women also posted that they encountered him at Lat Phrao – Ratchada Intersection and Rama IV Road.

I think it’s about time this guy got a real job, don’t you?

Source: Bangkok Coconuts

  • The big 5

    cock sucker arab

    • John

      That’s exactly what I thought,certainly doesn’t look like a farrang

  • Ok now

    We have a guy wondering around the shops always asking for “bus money” but he never leaves the area , always some fool giving to his “cause” which I suspect is just more grog.

    • Jack La Motta

      ” always asking for “bus money” but he never leaves the area” well he´s obviously saving up to buy a Bus 😉

  • Jack La Motta

    Cause it’s all about money, ain’t a damn thing funny
    You got to have a con in this land of milk and honey

    The Message-Grandmaster Flash

  • Angry Bloke

    Well Jack., It is like a jungle sometimes… 55555.. hasn’t this guy has actually learned something from the Thai people, how to get “money for nothing” ?.

    people get themselves into Dire Straits here…

    • Jack La Motta

      yeah too many DRIFTERS in Pattaya call the POLICE before there´s a CLASH lock all the DOORS

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Got a a feeling this small time little weasel crook shifty little scam is coming to quick end

  • steve

    wow a falang scamming a thai thats a new one

  • amazingthailand

    thats really breaking news. by the way whats the delict

  • Ken Anderson

    Shameless???
    Well if this man is shameless, what does that make 90% of Thais?
    They realy are so pompous and unjustifiably self righteous

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    where is his work permit for being a professional scab? I thought that was reserved for thai people.

