Police check sexy noodle shop for shady services

Police paid a visit to a noodle shop in Chiang Mai, known for it’s sexy waitresses, on Wednesday to see whether it was offering more than cute eating companions.

The shop, Drunken Noodles, has drawn media attention for hiring “pretties”, or promotional models, to serve noodles and entertain customers.

According to Sanook, the police were concerned that the pretties in skimpy outfits may have been offering services other than giggling and smiling while customers slurp noodles. The police claim that since the noodle shop also sells booze, they will have visit the restaurant every day, as they do other bars.

Shop owner Kathawut Chumjai insisted that waiting tables and chitchatting with customers are the only services the girls offer. He said that he only wanted to make customers happy. Most of the pretties are college students who work part-time to support themselves.

Drunken Noodles made headlines earlier this week for being yet another food joint to employ women with technically good physiques to serve food.

Credit: Bangkok coconuts