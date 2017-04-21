Sexual Assault caught on tape in Walking Street

A video clip has been doing the round in the Thai social media world, which clearly shows a sexual assault taking place by at least 2 Thai men.

The incident happened on April 19th, the last day of Songkran. The young girl has obviously had far too much to drink, and has passed out against the metal shutters of a restaurant in the middle of walking street.

Two Thai men are show to be showing far too much attention than necessary in the clip. One of them is seen kissing and rubbing his hands on the girls breasts. Whilst the other is seen rubbing her vagina area.

The pair seem totally oblivious to the fact that they are being filmed. Either that or they don’t care.

The clip was uploaded to a popular Thai facebook page and was slammed by the majority of the Thai public. It didn’t take long for police to pick up on the incident either and launch an investigation of their own.

After 100’s of abusive comments regarding the clip, it was taken down, but police and others already had enough evidence to proceed with the investigation.

