Ministry wants to stop govt workers from treating bosses to sex services

One government agency has started a program to make sure that state employees are not using prostitutes’ sex services as gifts for their bosses.

Minister of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) Adul Sangsingkeo is working with his team to find ways to stop the practice of liang doo poo sua among government employees.

This practice means that junior employees often pay for the services of prostitutes for their seniors to say thank you or to celebrate a milestone or victory, reported Bangkok Post. It’s also a great way to grease your way up the promotion ladder.

Pol. Gen. Adul noted that many of these services may be from very young or trafficked women.

The initiative follows recent cases where senior officials in Mae Hong Son, including the governor, were caught buying sex services from teen girls; and another in Nonthaburi that involved 23 officials accused of having sex-for-pay with teens.

Part of Pol. Gen. Adul’s plan is to set up a group to inspect places suspected of offering sex services to check for government workers as well as educating young women about how to protect themselves from the sex trade.

He also wants to teach officials about why the old practice of liang doo poo sua is unacceptable. The problem, however, is that the practice has been around for so long, that it is almost ingrained into the culture, and will therefore take a number of years at least for it to be totally wiped out.

Source: Coconuts

  • ken

    Only in this bankrupt culture would you find such a thing. These people have no respect for their women but they expect other people to. It will not take years to totally wipe it out because no one is interested in wiping it out. I can tell you this doe not happen in respectable organizations in the UK or anywhere else in the civilized world.

    • Guest

      The boss of International Monetary Fund was accused of being treated with prostitues in France, not a respectable organization?

      • ken

        Do you know the difference between an accusation, conviction and having the charges dropped as happened in that case with that Frog? Keep it up Lad, keep making excuses for everything these animals do in this brothel of a country and you may actually get to serve as the primary Thai apologist for this wasteland.

  • amazingthailand

    Hahaha nice bonus